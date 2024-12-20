Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Martha Moore

Latest Stories
- CBC
B.C. police officer dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
- People
Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
- HuffPost
Elon Musk Posts Racist Images In Response To Elizabeth Warren's Call For Ethics Standards
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
- CBC
3 men from U.K. arrested, charged in killing of Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
- People
Man Who Was Body Double for Brad Pitt Is Sentenced for 'Stealthing,' a Form of Rape
Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges
- The Canadian Press
Sex trial: Quebec TV host Julie Snyder testifies against Just for Laughs founder
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
- HuffPost
Possible Oath Keeper Pardon Haunts Judge At Sentencing Hearing
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
- People
Gisèle Pélicot Speaks Out After Rapist Husband Cries in Court During Sentencing
"Your messages moved me deeply, and they gave me the strength to come back," Gisèle Pélicot, 72, said of her supporters
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appears in Court, Judge Says He Doesn't Want 'Last-Minute Surprise' Before Trial
The music mogul, accused of sex trafficking, will be back in court on March 17.
- BuzzFeed
This Gen Z'ers Response To The UnitedHealthcare Shooting Has Gone Viral, And People Are Calling It "So Spot On"
"Y'all really raised the school shooter generation and now you're asking us for sympathy.'"
- Global News
Toronto police officer involved in search warrant dead, found in parking lot: sources
A Toronto police officer has died after being involved in executing a search warrant Thursday morning, multiple police sources say. Sean O'Shea reports.
- CBC
5 youths charged with assault following attack on 13-year-old girl in Kelowna
Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30
- CBC
Five decades later, a man who committed sex crimes faces sentencing
As a young teen in the 1970s, he was repeatedly sexually abused, in his home and in his own bed, a place where he should have felt safe.Five decades later, he sat in the public gallery of a provincial courtroom in Kentville, N.S., listening to the sentencing hearing for the perpetrator of those crimes — his own older brother.On Tuesday, a judge heard arguments from prosecution and defence lawyers about whether the 75-year-old offender should be sent to prison for sex crimes committed about 50 ye
- Belleville News-Democrat
A second person charged with murder in shooting of O’Fallon hockey player
The first suspect was charged with murder last week.
- USA TODAY
'A heavy heart': Police believe Utah father shot himself, wife and couple's 4 children
Police found the mother, 38, and two daughters, 9 and 2, in a bedroom. The bodies of the father, 42 and the son, 11, were found in the living room
- USA TODAY
4 found dead inside inside California luxury apartment, including 2 preteens: Police
Family members asked authorities to conduct a welfare check and four victims were found around 9 p.m. Tuesday inside the unit, police say.
- The Canadian Press
Man convicted of quadruple homicide is put to death in Indiana's 1st execution in 15 years
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man convicted of killing four people including his brother and his sister’s fiancé decades ago was put to death Wednesday, without any independent witness, marking the state’s first execution in 15 years.
- CBC
RCMP officers cleared by ASIRT in arrest of prominent Alberta First Nations chief
Alberta's police watchdog says there's no evidence an offence was committed when Mounties used force to arrest Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam outside a Fort McMurray, Alta., casino in 2020.In a decision released Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) concluded the two RCMP officers under investigation were lawfully placed and had acted properly during the violent arrest. The written decision by executive director Michael Ewenson concludes there was nothin
- People
After Decades of Paying for 'Joint Gift' for Mom by Himself, Brother Finally Stands Up to Sister at Wife's Request
A man and his sister have a tradition of buying their mom a gift together, but she doesn't pitch in financially
- PA Media: UK News
Rapist jailed after duping woman into unprotected sex in Scottish courts first
Luke Ford, 35, was found guilty of 19 charges involving violence, sexual assault, threats and abuse against women.