Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Thomas Martin

- The Wrap
Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Canadian Press
Soldier shot self in head before Cybertruck exploded outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel, officials say
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
- Reuters
Virgin Australia crew allegedly raped, robbed in Fiji
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
- People
Man Charged with Killing His Mother and 4 Sisters Inside Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve: Reports
The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets
- BBC
Woman missing for 52 years found alive and well
Sheila Fox, who disappeared from Coventry in 1972, is living in another part of the country.
- CBC
OPP investigate computer scam after victim handed over $320K in gold bars
A senior from Perth County has lost $320,000 because of a computer pop-up scam, police say.Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects who picked up $80,000 in cash and 100-g gold bars worth over $240,000 from the victim's home as a part of the scam.Police say the scam began in November 2024 when the victim clicked on a pop-up window on their computer. The pop-up directed the victim to call a provided number, which connected her to a p
- CBC
Drivers arrested after incidents involving fiery crash with police car, vehicle plowing through checkstop
Three people have been charged following two separate incidents in Manitoba over the holiday season, including one that RCMP say resulted in a head-on crash with a police vehicle.That incident began on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when two women in an SUV refused to stop for a traffic stop by a Portage la Prairie RCMP officer at Eighth Street NW and Sixth Avenue NW at 2:15 p.m., Mounties said in a news release Thursday.The RCMP said they didn't pursue the SUV because of public safety concerns,
- The Canadian Press
An armed man kills at least 10 people, including 2 children, in a shooting rampage in Montenegro
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
- People
Man Vanished from Michigan Music Festival in 2018. His Remains Were Just Found, But Cause of Death Remains Unknown
Kevin Graves' wallet and wristband for the Electric Forest music festival was found six years after his disappearance
- CBC
Halifax police say New Year's Eve homicide victims were father, daughter
Halifax Regional Police say a father and daughter were fatally shot on New Year's Eve hours before the woman's boyfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the latest in a string of intimate partner violence deaths in Nova Scotia.Police were called to reports of an injured person near Gottingen and Charles streets around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a car that contained a woman who had died of gunshot wounds and another man who had gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.He was
- The Canadian Press
Home of former top NYPD official searched amid allegations he demanded sex for overtime pay
NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.
- People
10 People Killed, 30 Injured After Truck Is Driven into New Year's Eve Crowd in New Orleans: Police
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
- The Canadian Press
10 people are wounded in a shooting at a memorial for a teenager who was killed in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a nightclub in New York City that was holding a memorial for a teenager who had been previously been killed in the city.
- The Canadian Press
Rescuers find gruesome scene at a Honolulu home after a fireworks blast kills 3, injures over 20
Emergency crews arrived to a chaotic and gruesome scene in a Honolulu neighborhood after a large New Year's firework tipped over after being lit and ignited a fiery, shrapnel-studded blast that killed three people and injured more than 20 others, several of them critically.
- The Canadian Press
FBI releases new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb near DNC offices on eve of the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A harrowing chapter in American history remains shrouded in mystery: Who planted pipe bombs outside offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington on the eve of the attack on the Capitol?
- The Independent
Trump uses New Orleans attack to slam migrants without offering proof one was involved
Trump has regularly tied immigration to crime throughout his presidency
- CBC
Yellowknife man convicted of murder granted 6-month day parole
A Yellowknife man who spent decades in prison has now been granted day parole for six months. Francis Yukon, 49, has been convicted of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder, among other violent crimes. A parole board has said he's made significant progress in recent years through substance abuse treatment, programming for violent offenders and cultural programming. In a Dec. 20 decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Yukon now has a better understanding of his behaviours and triggers. Yuko
- The Canadian Press
Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks recovering while suspect is charged with attempted murder
A man survived being shoved onto subway tracks ahead of an incoming train in New York City on New Year's Eve and is expected to fully recover, relatives said, while the person accused of pushing him was being held without bail Thursday on attempted murder and assault charges.
- INSIDER
Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the deadly New Orleans truck attack now being investigated as terrorism
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.
- People
