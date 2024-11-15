Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Tina Pitts

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
South Africa's government won't help the illegal miners inside a closed mine
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
- CBC
Sexually frustrated murder accused took what he wanted from housemate, jury hears
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
- CBC
Widow, 101, says Rotary Foundation Canada refuses to share husband's $40M fortune
A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e
- People
Ga. Mom Arrested After 10-Year-Old Son Walked into Town by Himself
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
- People
2 Members of California Nudist Colony Found Dead, Next-Door Neighbor Arrested: 'It’s a Nightmare' (Exclusive)
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
- USA TODAY
4 arrested in California car insurance scam: 'Clearly a human in a bear suit'
The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Applauding The Way This Man Stopped A Stranger Harassing A Woman
"More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.
- People
3 Caretakers Accused of Locking 6-Year-Old in Dryer and Running It
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
- CBC
Why B.C. and Canada could be attracting Mexican drug cartel activity
A Mexican journalist and author who fled to Canada after reporting on cartel activities says that transnational drug traffickers from Mexico are increasingly seeing Canada as a base of operations.Federal Mounties arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada. Cpl. Arash Seyed told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that one of the suspects is a Mexican national who had arri
- CBC
Violent extortion threats forced him to transform his life. He wasn't alone
For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour opening act for Toronto? Here's the answer.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
- People
How a Polyamorous Relationship Led to Fla. Woman Allegedly Shooting Other Woman in Neck
Lareine Barbie Cruz was arrested in connection with the shooting over the weekend, per police
- HuffPost
Man Found Dead In Tanning Bed At Planet Fitness 3 Days After Entering Gym
Derek Sink, 39, was discovered when another gym patron noticed a foul smell coming from the tanning rooms.
- People
Céline Dion Sparkles in Dazzling Pink Gown at Elie Saab Fashion Show as She Performs Hit Songs in Comeback Season
The five-time Grammy winner performed at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski bares all to announce new lingerie partnership
The actress, model and feminist shared the career milestone news on her Instagram with a set of sultry lingerie images. See photos
- The Canadian Press
Iran executes in public a serial rapist convicted in dozens of cases
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian man convicted of raping dozens of women over the past two decades has been executed in public, the country's state media reported on Wednesday.
- Sky News
Human head washes up on Florida beach
A human head has been found washed up on a beach in Florida, according to police. A worker who was raking the beach on Key Biscayne, Miami, reportedly made the discovery at about 8.30am on Tuesday. Police said an investigation had been launched after sealing off the section of the beach where the head was found.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Real Mug Shot of Trump Attorney General Nominee Matt Gaetz Is Trailed by False Rumors
As Snopes reported previously, Gaetz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2008.
- Cosmopolitan
Amal Clooney’s Vacation Dress Is Boho at Its Most Glamorous
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
- The Independent
Jury awards $129 million to family of 6-year-old girl who was run over at her Louisiana school
Emma and her Brother were part of a school run club, whose path crossed two lanes of traffic