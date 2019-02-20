okto to be integrated into Channel 5: Mediacorp

Mediacorp’s English-language channel okto will go off the air and be integrated into Channel 5 as from 1 May, the broadcaster said on Wednesday (20 February).

The okto brand will remain on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service Toggle, said Mediacorp.

Launched in October 2008, okto was a merger of Kids Central and Arts Central. It focuses on kid-friendly content, documentaries, arts performances, and other lifestyle programmes.

oktoSports was introduced as part of the channel’s late night belt in 2017, with a focus on live matches and school sports in Singapore.

Coverage and programme highlights of major sporting events, including the Olympics, the World Cup and the SEA Games, will be streamed on television and Toggle, said Mediacorp.

Selected finals of national school games will continue to be streamed on Toggle.

Chairman of Programme Advisory Committee for English Programmes (PACE) Raymond Lye called the change a sensible move.

“PACE has been given the assurance that the quality and quantity of kids’ programmes we get on okto will remain unchanged when they move to Channel 5 and Toggle. As for sports coverage, we are assured of major sporting event coverage, especially where Team Singapore is involved,” said Lye.

