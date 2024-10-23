Olathe man convicted of child rape sentenced to life in prison: Prosecutors

An Olathe man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Johnson County jury convicted him of child rape and sodomy.

Timothy Ryan Hugo, 35, is accused of sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 multiple times between June 1 and Aug. 5, 2019, according to court documents.

On Sept. 24, 2019, Hugo was charged with rape of a child, aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties, all felonies. Hugo pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hugo has been incarcerated since his arrest on Oct. 17, 2021, according to court records. At the conclusion of a jury trial in July, a Johnson County jury found Hugo guilty on all four counts, plus an additional count of child rape filed on April 19, 2022.

On Tuesday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Hugo to life in prison on each charge, without parole eligibility for 25 years. Sentences associated with the first four charges will be served concurrently. However, in a sentencing style known as “Hard 50”, the life sentence for the second rape charge will be served consecutively. Therefore, Hugo will serve two life sentences back to back and will not not be eligible for parole for at least 50 years.