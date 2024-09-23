Olathe police sergeant dies unexpectedly, department announces on social media

An Olathe Police Department sergeant has died, the department shared Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Sergeant Greg Richardson,” the department wrote Monday afternoon on Facebook and X.

Richardson worked for OPD since 1997, filling several roles before his promotion to sergeant, the department wrote.

The circumstances of Richardson’s death have not been released. However, a friend and former colleague shared online Monday that Richardson had been involved in “a tragic accident” on Sunday.

“Our team and the entire department lost a good man yesterday after a tragic accident,” the former colleague wrote. “God bless you and your family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates