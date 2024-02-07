Old Bailey evacuated after fire breaks out in nearby building

The Old Bailey

The Old Bailey has been evacuated after a fire broke out in a nearby building, causing all trials to be suspended.

According to reports, smoke was seen coming from the rear of the Central Criminal Court with rooms inside losing power.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters responded to the incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane, the London Fire Brigade said.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke issuing from a building on Warwick Lane, London.

“Please avoid the area as we respond.”

A man who works in a nearby office told the BBC he heard rumbling before the smoke appeared.

There have been no casualties reported. Barristers and court staff are standing outside while they await updates.

The incident comes after three fire engines and 15 firefighters were called following a fire at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.

The fire destroyed part of a ground-floor storage space affecting traffic in the area. An investigation has been launched into the cause.