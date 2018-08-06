Fighting sex abuse in Olympic sports a difficult task

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo U.S. Center for SafeSport President and CEO Shellie Pfohl testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The center, which opened in March 2017, has received 20 to 30 calls a week to report sex abuse in Olympic sports and is wrestling with the influx of cases on a limited budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Judges, event organizers and even some riders were caught off-guard earlier this year when a well-known equestrian judge got booted out of one of the year's biggest horse shows.

Turns out, the judge's name had been flagged by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the newly created office charged with overseeing sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports, because he had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sex assault five years earlier, in a case that had nothing to do with minors or anyone in his sport.

Had he been at the show in a Philadelphia suburb working as a trainer, however, his case may have never been discovered. While judges in the horse-show world receive maximum scrutiny in an effort to protect athletes from sex abuse, the federation that oversees the sport on the Olympic level does not apply the same standards to the vast majority of the sport's trainers and coaches — the individuals who have the most day-to-day contact with the riders.

The case involving the judge, Robert Bielefeld, offers an eye-opening window into some of the difficulties and unintended consequences presented by the U.S. Olympic movement's mission to combat sex-abuse within its ranks. It's a mission that took on more urgency after a sex-abuse scandal rocked USA Swimming in 2010, then metastasized into headline news in the wake of physician Larry Nassar's abuse of nearly 300 gymnasts, including some on the U.S. Olympic team.

The mission has also added immense pressure to administrators in dozens of niche sports, many of whom are experts in their field but don't have the skills to craft sex-abuse-prevention policies that can have life-changing impact on victims and those who are accused.

"Upset. Disappointed," Devon Horse Show manager David Distler said of Bielefeld's reaction over his ouster from the renowned event over Memorial Day. "He thought it was done, finished, and it just kind of came up again out of nowhere."

Bielefeld did not respond to several requests from The Associated Press, made via telephone, email and social media, to comment for this story.

According to court records, in April of 2013, Bielefeld called a male worker at a hotel in Lexington, Virginia, into his room to fix his TV, pushed him onto the bed, exposed himself and began masturbating.

The worker escaped the room and told his manager, who urged him to call police. Within a few hours, Bielefeld was in jail. Shortly after that, he pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of attempted sexual battery. He received a six-month suspended jail sentence, 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay fines.

Once the probation was complete, the case was closed, and Bielefeld was free to resume his role as an equestrian judge — a job that didn't put him in direct contact with riders or minors.

In a twist that illustrates the confusion surrounding the new policies, Bielefeld also works as a trainer out of a horse farm in Florida. But had he not also been a judge, this case — and his suspension — might not have resurfaced.

The U.S. Equestrian Federation, which oversees the sport at the Olympic level, requires about 2,400 people to undergo background checks, though the vast majority of those are on the administrative side of the sport. The list does not include trainers and coaches who work with horses and their riders because they are considered independent contractors. According to government statistics , there are approximately 2 million horse owners in the United States; 7 percent of those (around 140,000) are considered professional trainers, though that number is split among many segments, including racing and show horses.

"We're encouraging (federations) that if they have something like that where the membership is limited, we would want them to broaden" the number of people subjected to background checks, said Dan Hill, the spokesman for the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

USEF is working on it. Spokesman Julian McPeak said the federation "does not have a program where it recognizes or certifies coaches or trainers," but it is proposing changes that would bring them into the vetting process.

The most horrific sex-abuse cases in the sport's history involved arguably the sport's most renowned trainer.

In 2016, the name "Jimmy A. Williams" was stripped from USEF's lifetime achievement trophy after dozens of allegations surfaced accusing the renowned trainer of multiple cases of sexual misconduct. Williams died in 1993 at age 76. Industry magazine The Chronicle of the Horse and the New York Times ran stories featuring dozens of interviews from Williams' victims, who all described being kissed, groped and worse, often in the aisles between the barn stalls.

Story Continues