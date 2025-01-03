Old Christmas trees give Berlin Zoo's animals a tasty start to 2025

STORY: :: Animals at Berlin Zoo enjoy snacking on old Christmas trees as a special delicacy

:: Berlin, Germany

:: January 3, 2025

For the animals the trees are a special delicacy and treat as they are only available once a year and are a welcome change on the menu.

The elephants are particularly well-suited to getting the most out of the trees which are eaten, examined and used as back scratchers.

The zoo does not accept private tree donations, for the safety of the animals but instead teams up with Christmas tree sellers, who pack up unsold organic trees and donate them to the zoo.

And it's not just the elephants who got a delicious post-Christmas treat - reindeer and giraffes were fed on Friday with other species getting a turn at the weekend.

Friday's crunchy treats were particularly exciting for the two giraffe bulls Max (13) and Mugambi (11), who received a Christmas tree for the first time, the zoo said, adding that after some initial skepticism, the conifers were met with great enthusiasm.