Old Montreal fire under control, 2 bodies pulled from rubble, 40 people evacuated

MONTREAL — A fire that tore through a century-old building in Old Montreal killed at least two people and forced dozens of others out of the area, city police confirmed Saturday as they continued to probe what caused the building to catch alight.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said two bodies were pulled out of the rubble Friday evening, but would not comment on the identity of the victims.

Robert Beauchamp, a volunteer communications officer for the Quebec division of the Canadian Red Cross, said roughly 40 people were evacuated from the building and surrounding area. The Red Cross will provide them with shelter, food and clothing for three days, he added.

“We took 16 people into our care from 400 Notre-Dame Street East, where there was the fire, and 22 families … from the other address right beside (430 Notre-Dame Street East),” he said in an interview.

Friday's fire started just before 2:40 a.m. on the ground floor, which housed a restaurant and wine bar called Loam, and quickly spread to the upper floors that were rented out to a third-party operating a 19-room hostel called Le 402.

But while the fire is now considered under control, much remains unclear as major crimes detectives and the arson squad investigate the blaze they have described as “suspicious.”

City property records show the 400 Notre-Dame Street East building was built in 1923 and belongs to Emile Benamor, the same owner of a heritage building nearby on Place D'Youville that went up in flames in March 2023. Seven people died in that fire.

Multiple lawsuits were filed in the aftermath of the Place D'Youville fire, and a coroner’s inquest is on hold until the conclusion of the police investigation and any potential criminal trials.

Montreal fire department spokesperson George Bele said firefighters got the most recent blaze under control between 2 and 3 a.m. Saturday morning, 24 hours after the fire broke out, but some 15 firefighters remain on site.

“They are checking the burnt building to secure the premises and put out any remaining fires if they are still any,” Bele said.

On Friday, fire department chief Martin Guilbault told reporters inspectors found infractions during a visit to the Notre-Dame building in 2023 – including the absence of a fire and smoke alarm systems – but the issues were corrected by spring 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press