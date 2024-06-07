Old NatWest building conversion delayed

The conversion of an old bank into apartments and a store has been delayed.

NatWest in Market Place, Reading, has been closed since January 2020, with the national bank moving to The Oracle.

The building's owners, Eurospeak Academy, want to convert it into 15 apartments above ground, with a retail unit at ground level.

But the project cannot go ahead just yet as no affordable housing would be provided, something Reading Borough Council's planning applications committee wanted to push for.

The building dates to the mid-1800s and is Grade II listed due to its Bath stone facade.

Social housing providers Paragon Asra, Metropolitan Thames Valley and Home Group all rejected requests by Eurospeak Academy to manage two affordable rental flats as part of the development.

But Micky Leng, lead councillor for planning and assets, suggested the council’s housing department could manage affordable rental properties itself.

"We have a finite amount of land in this town, and we should look to improve our stock levels at all times and get as much affordable housing even if it is in twos and threes," he said.

Liberal Democrat councillor James Moore said the lack of affordable housing was "really disappointing" but said "apart from that, the whole application is welcome".

But Labour councillor Karen Rowland raised concerns about how waste would be collected, and asked the developers to provide more clarity.

Councillors unanimously agreed to defer a decision on the application on 29 May.

