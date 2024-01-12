Old Navy to close stores at Markham's Markville mall, Toronto Eaton Centre this month

Fashion giant Old Navy will be closing at Markham’s CF Markville later this month.

An Old Navy spokesperson confirmed to Yorkregion.com in an email that two Old Navy stores, located at Markville Shopping Centre and the Toronto Eaton Centre, will close on Jan. 24.

“Old Navy is always evaluating its real estate portfolio to ensure a healthy fleet of stores that can provide the best possible experience for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

The first Old Navy opened in Colma, California in 1994. In 2001, Old Navy opened 12 stores in Ontario, its first units outside the United States.

As a subsidiary of The Gap, Inc., Old Navy operates a chain of approximately 850 clothing stores, marketing itself as a low-priced provider of apparel to women, men, children and infants.

An in-store clearance at Old Navy Markville is currently ongoing, with discounts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent off. According to the store clerk, most items are not final sale and the 30-day return exchange policy still applies.

“The decision to close two locations in Ontario has been difficult,” the spokesperson added. “Local customers can continue to shop other nearby Old Navy locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Scarborough, or shop our Gap Inc. family of brands online.”

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun