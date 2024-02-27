Old shipwreck begins to break up in sea off Orkney

The wreckage of an old wooden ship which washed up on an Orkney beach is beginning to break up in the sea.

Attempts to rescue the separated pieces began on Sanday on Monday afternoon.

It is thought a recent storm released the well-preserved wreck of the vessel - which could date from the 1700s - from the seabed.

An Edinburgh-based archaeology firm will arrive at the end of the week to record and sample what is left of the ship.

The wreckage that was discovered had its timbers held together with large wooden pegs in a style understood to have been commonly used as far back as the 16th Century.

It is hoped the timber can be preserved and that further investigation will reveal more about the ship.

Roderick Thorne, from the Sanday Heritage Group, said: "The wreckage started breaking up the weekend."

He said that on Monday evening, farmer Raymond Brown, from Colligarth, used his tractor to remove two large sections from the beach.

"They'd become detached from the main wreckage, and we are now keeping them wrapped up and damp with brine so they can be analysed by the archaeologists when they arrive in Sanday on Thursday," Mr Thorne said.

"We have removed one ship's timber around 4m (13ft) long, and two 'futtocks' around 2m (6.5ft) long from the beach. The rest of the structure is still pretty intact on the shore but it's too heavy to attempt to move the whole thing."

Preserving future wreckage

Orkney Islands Council received funding from Historic Environment Scotland for an archaeological team from Wessex Archaeology to visit Sanday on Thursday and Friday.

They will survey the wreckage and take samples to analyse and date the ship's timbers. These will provide information about how old the vessel is and where it was built.

The archaeologists are also offering to train Sanday residents in how to survey and preserve any future marine wreckage found on the island's extensive sandy shoreline.

Sanday author and historian Myra Stockton has catalogued about 200 shipwrecks around the island, dating as far back as 1596.

Her records identify 14 ships lost near the beach where the wreckage has washed up.