Old Trader Vic's site taken over by international steakhouse Mr Porter

Down the rabbit hole: the underground steakhouse will open in Mayfair in September (Mr Porter )

The former Trader Vic’s site in Mayfair will soon be home to a branch of Mr Porter, an upmarket, irreverent steakhouse out of the Netherlands.

Mr Porter, which is not associated with the retailer of the same name, will open at 22 Park Lane in September, bringing the likes of a 200g, £49 “Lady Mignon” — a steak term rarely heard in London today — and a king crab leg with salsa verde for £95.

The concept is the work of the Entourage Group, which has launched sites in the Amsterdam, Barcelona and Ibiza. Press material sent to the Standard described the restaurants as “flirty, ambiguous and tasteful… breaking the rules of fine dining”.

It went on to say Mr Porter is to invite guests “to a world of sinful delights and beautiful contradictions” and that the idea behind the dining room is to “walk on the border between dinner and sinner”.

What was once a Trader Vic’s tiki bar and restaurant has been totally refurbished by designers Baranowitz + Kronenberg, inspired by the Mayfair party scene.

Diners will be greeted by a monochromatic welcome foyer, a spiral staircase, polished mirrors and plenty of velvet and wood. The idea, the designers said, is to create a feeling of descending a rabbit hole to a sensorial underground space.

On the menu will be starters such as avocado carpaccio with caviar (£32), yellowtail sashimi (£25) and an extra fine chopped salad (£16). Main courses focus on grilled fish and meat, with a £59 lobster dish and an enormous plus-one kilogram “Mr Porter” steak at £139.

The bar, meanwhile, will be “high-energy”, according to the team, with an extensive selection of wines and a cocktail list put together to “tantalise the senses”.

One, called the Love Potion, mixes Mastiha liqueur and rum, both served under a cotton candy cloud. Another, the French Touch, blends vodka, apricot liqueur, peach and champagne.

Co-founder Yossi Eliyahoo said: “The opening of Mr Porter Park Lane is a significant milestone for the brand. We are thrilled to be bringing the restaurant to London, whose glamorous and vibrant energy is the perfect location for the next venue.”