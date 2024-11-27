The Old Vic announces Rupert Goold as new artistic director

The Old Vic has announced award-winner Rupert Goold as its new artistic director.

Having presided over the Almeida Theatre since 2013, Goold has been the mastermind behind productions including Tammy Faye, Spring Awakening, Richard III, Patriots, King Charles III, and Ink. Much of his work was transferred to Broadway and the West End in 2023.

Awarded a CBE for services to drama in 2017, his previous accolades also include an Olivier Award, a Critics’ Circle award and an Evening Standard accolade for Macbeth in 2007 and ENRON in 2009.

He directed Dear England at the National Theatre before moving to the West End. However, his multi-million dollar production alongside Elton John announced it would be closing just days after it opened.

He will be taking over from current artistic director Matthew Warchus, who will be responsible for programming the final season through until 2026, when Goold will begin his term.

He will be supported by associate director Rebecca Frecknall, who is currently working with him at the Almeida Theatre. Frecknall won an Olivier Award for Best Director in 2022 for her work on Cabaret. She has also worked on Summer and Smoke and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Goold said: “After 11 wonderful, demanding, and richly rewarding years at the Almeida I’ve decided to head across the river in search of a new challenge.

Goold will be taking over from Matthew Warchus (Getty Images)

“It’s been the privilege of my life to have led the Almeida over the past decade. But I believe it’s important that our theatres are renewed through new leadership and that in turn can and should bring new artists and ideas into this unique space.

“I join The Old Vic with excitement and trepidation in following the extraordinary work of Matthew Warchus. I look forward to producing and making work on this storied stage and continuing my path as an artistic director alongside Laura Stevenson.

Rebecca Frecknall will be joining Goold as associate director (Getty Images)

“As a theatre maker who has always been interested in reaching as wide an audience as possible, I am deeply excited by the possibilities of this iconic theatre over the coming years.

“Rebecca Frecknall will be joining me on the move and so I hope all those who have enjoyed our work together will continue to see its evolution on The Cut.”