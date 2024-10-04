Oldest leopard at animal sanctuary dies

Xizi gave birth to four cubs during her 17 years at the Kent sanctuary [The Big Cat Sanctuary]

The oldest leopard at a Kent-based animal sanctuary has died.

Xizi, a 19-year-old Amur leopard, had lived at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Smarden since she was two.

The animal, who was known affectionately as the "queen of the sanctuary", died of kidney failure.

A sanctuary spokesperson said she was "one of the most beautiful things we had ever laid our eyes on".

Amur leopards are among the most endangered big cats in the world.

Xizi came to Kent from Finland to join a breeding programme aged two, forming a pairing with Artur.

She gave birth to four cubs over the years and was a grandmother by the time she died.

The sanctuary spokesperson said: "Her personality was beautiful - spritely but mellow, just the right amount of sassy, and very communicative.

"She quickly captured everyone’s hearts."

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story

Related internet links