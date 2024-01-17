Oldest US Senator Chuck Grassley admitted to hospital over infection

Chuck Grassley

Republican Chuck Grassley, the oldest member of the US senate, has been admitted to hospital where he is being treated for an infection.

The 90-year-old Senator is receiving antibiotic infusions at hospital in his home state of Iowa, his office said.

He will miss Tuesday vote to advance a short-term spending bill which seeks to avoid a government shutdown.

Before missing a vote in 2020 after testing for Covid-19, Mr Grassley boasted 27 years of perfect attendance.

"Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection," his office said in a statement on Tuesday night. "He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders."

The brief statement did not provide further details.

Mr Grassley became the oldest member of the Senate following the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein in September.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and has been re-elected seven times.

Prior to his 2020 absence, the last vote Mr Grassley missed was in 1993 due to intense floods that ravaged his state.

Mr Grassley is one of many older legislators who have had health concerns and hospital visits in recent months. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was admitted to hospital last spring after a fall.

But his absence comes at a precarious time for his party, which is currently seeking to strike a spending deal with Democrats to avoid a federal government shutdown.

His colleagues will vote on a short term deal which will keep the government funded until March on Tuesday night. Without an agreement some government agencies will start to run out of funding on Friday.