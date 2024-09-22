Oldham: Second arrest made in connection with kidnap of 87-year-old man

A second man has been arrested in connection with the kidnap of an 87-year-old man in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

The pensioner was reportedly dragged into a black car and attacked as he was being driven around West Yorkshire - suffering serious injuries in the process. He was eventually dumped miles from his home, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday between 9pm and 9.30pm in the Lee Street area of Oldham as the pensioner was reportedly walking home.

He eventually found aid by knocking on a door at around 10.40pm, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning at an address in Royton on suspicion of kidnap, the force said. He remains in custody for questioning.

A 39-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Thursday and was released on police bail pending further investigations.

Police said the elderly man was blindfolded as he was dragged in the black car and demands were made for his money and personal items.

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "We have arrested two men in connection with this shocking incident and our investigation team is making good progress in gathering evidence to establish the full circumstances.

"Whilst incidents of this nature can cause alarm in the community, we do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

"Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim and detectives are working around the clock determined to bring offenders to justice.

"We are continuing to appeal to the public for information, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us solve this crime and help hold all those responsible accountable."

