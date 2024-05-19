Oleksandr Usyk breaks down in tears after historic win over Tyson Fury

Emotional: Oleksandr Usyk wiped away tears as he discussed his late father after beating Tyson Fury (AP)

An emotional Oleksandr Usyk fought back the tears after his stunning victory over Tyson Fury.

The undefeated Ukrainian southpaw wrote his name into boxing folklore once again in the biggest heavyweight fight for more than 20 years in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, earning a split-decision win to become the first undisputed champion in boxing’s glamour division since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Usyk, still unbeaten and now 22-0 as a professional, is the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, having previously been the first undisputed cruiserweight king of the four-belt era and also picked up Olympic, World and European gold during a distinguished amateur career.

Usyk could not hold back his emotions after this latest remarkable chapter in the career of an all-time sporting great, which came after a difficult few years with the ongoing war in his native Ukraine and the personal sacrifices he’s made in pursuit of his boxing dreams, including missing the birth of his daughter in January as he worked at a training camp in Spain.

Usyk was in tears in the ring after his win over Fury, dedicating his victory to his team, his family and the people of Ukraine.

The 37-year-old also broke down in tears in his post-fight press conference while discussing his late father, who died shortly after his son’s gold medal triumph at the London 2012 Olympics.

“I miss my father,” Usyk said. “I know he’s here.”