Oleksandr Usyk hits back at Frank Warren over Tyson Fury rematch criticism

Oleksandr Usyk joked that Frank Warren must be “blind” as he responded to the promoter’s strong criticism of his latest win over Tyson Fury.

Queensberry Promotions chief Warren, who promotes Fury, was shocked with the result and scoring during Saturday night’s mammoth heavyweight title rematch in Riyadh, stating that he clearly believed his fighter did more than enough to win and become a three-time world champion.

"How does Tyson only get four rounds in this fight? It is impossible to only be given four rounds,” Warren said after all three judges returned scorecards of 116-112 in favour of Usyk, giving him a unanimous decision win to follow up his split decision success from May.

"Each of them [the judges] only giving him four rounds, and all different rounds, too.

Winner: Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury for the second time in seven months in Riyadh on Saturday (Action Images via Reuters)

"I think he [Fury] won the fight. I am not saying this with any bias. All of us on the front row sitting together saw it the same way. Even Usyk's own people didn't look too happy.

"It is nuts for the scores to be like that. Very harsh scoring, I don't get it. Just to get four rounds out of eight in a fight like that. It is just nuts.

"I thought Tyson was in control of the fight, I thought he boxed very well, he had Usyk on the back foot throughout most of the fight. But, it is what it is."

Fury also bemoaned the result and scoring of the rematch, stating that he thought he won it by at least three rounds and saying that Usyk had been given an early Christmas gift.

Asked about Warren’s comments in his own post-fight press conference, the victorious Usyk said: “Uncle Frank, I think blind.

“If Tyson says it’s a Christmas gift, okay. Thank you God, not Tyson. Thank you God. Thank you to my coaches and my team.

“Listen, Frank crazy man, you know. I think, in my opinion. Okay, no problem. I win.”

Usyk went on to outline his immense respect for Fury after two memorable and close fights between the long-time heavyweight rivals that both went the distance.

“My best friend,” he said. “I respect this guy, I think he’s a very tough opponent. Tyson Fury makes me strong, Tyson is a great opponent.

“He’s a big man, he’s a tough boxer. He’s a good man. Tyson talks a lot, but it’s just show. I respect Tyson Fury. 24 rounds, it’s already history.”