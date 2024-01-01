Olga Breese Weather January 1, 2024

Storyful

A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at the AEON MALL Shinkomatsu shopping center in Komatsu, Ishikawa prefecture.It shows toppled shelves with toys and other products strewn across the floor. Another clip shows shoppers evacuating as water pools on the ground.The source of this video said the quake left the mall “a mess”.“There’s falling objects, there’s noise on the third floor, the sprinklers are broken and the water won’t stop, and Komatsu AEON is hell,” they said on X, according to a machine translation. Credit: @_tikuwa_1 via Storyful