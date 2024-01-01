Olga Breese Weather January 1, 2024
Olga Breese Weather January 1, 2024
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
A warm month reached its peak on Friday as Tofino cracked its all-time warmest December temperature record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large cargo ship with a fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego, the guard's Alaska district said in a release. The fire started on Christmas Day
TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island. The Japan Meterological Agency reported more than a dozen quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest o
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude to ring in the new year before the sun finally makes its return after an overcast December
Crews racing to build sand fortresses to avoid damage to houses on the coast.
A system moving into southern Ontario for the final day of 2023 will bring the region a chance for freezing rain and snow
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at the AEON MALL Shinkomatsu shopping center in Komatsu, Ishikawa prefecture.It shows toppled shelves with toys and other products strewn across the floor. Another clip shows shoppers evacuating as water pools on the ground.The source of this video said the quake left the mall “a mess”.“There’s falling objects, there’s noise on the third floor, the sprinklers are broken and the water won’t stop, and Komatsu AEON is hell,” they said on X, according to a machine translation. Credit: @_tikuwa_1 via Storyful
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
TOKYO (Reuters) -A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate some areas on its west coast, destroying buildings, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting travel to the region. The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 triggered waves of around 1 metre along parts of the Sea of Japan coast, with authorities saying larger waves could follow. A major tsunami warning - the first since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan - was initially issued for Ishikawa but later downgraded.
Satellites hovering tens of thousands of kilometres above our heads capture incredible everyday sights we too often overlook
Where's the snow? December has been a warm month for British Columbia as record breaking temperatures recorded in the region showing how above seasonal it has been. Weather Specialist, Amandeep Purewal shares more on what areas broke records and the pattern change expected in January.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage, captured in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, shows utility poles and electrical wires swaying dangerouslyAccording to Niigata Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Bureau tremors above a magnitude 5 were felt across the city.A tsunami warning was in effect, with authorities urging locals to “move away from the coast and rivers and evacuate to a nearby hill or tall building.” Credit: @hat_____ta via Storyful
Sharing prams with monkeys and relaxing with the lions - the Clews family recall their wild upbringing.
In the hottest year on record, the fingerprints of a changing climate in a warming world were all over dozens of extreme weather events in 2023.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at a shopping mall in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture. It shows people at a shopping mall reacting to the earthquake and products on the floor. Credit: @HorinOnsen via Storyful
The City of Toronto is opening four warming centres on New Year's Eve as temperatures in the city are expected to plummet overnight.Warming centres, which are opened when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issue a winter weather event warning, give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest, with access to facilities and other community services. Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday evening, with a low of -4 C. With wind chill, it'll feel like -1
Snow continues across the maritimes, as freezing rain and ice pellets makes for a tricky commute across eastern Newfoundland. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
California's coast is continuing to experience extremely dangerous beach conditions.
LONDON (AP) — The holiday travel plans of hundreds of people were upended Saturday after Eurostar canceled train services to and from London because a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded. Large crowds of travelers trying to get across the English Channel were stranded at London’s St. Pancras International station and the Gare du Nord station in Paris. Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, said it canceled all 41 trains scheduled for Saturday because