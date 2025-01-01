OLIVE DROP: Price Tower goes dark on NYE, halting beloved tradition
OLIVE DROP: Price Tower goes dark on NYE, halting beloved tradition
OLIVE DROP: Price Tower goes dark on NYE, halting beloved tradition
The comedian tried out some jaw-dropping lines during her New Year's Eve roast and kept wondering when she'd be taken off air.
The actress also shared that she is "learning how to ski" and "looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year"
Prince Harry has been urged to “get back to the factory floor” by Paul Burrell, the late Princess Diana’s former butler.
“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said
And that's why we love 'yall...sometimes.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie, five, enjoyed a daredevil father-son activity
Mother-daughter dressing takes the beach.
The King's New Year Honours list gives an insight into the medical team who have been with him during cancer treatment
Sarah Ferguson has shared a new video of herself at Royal Lodge after spending Christmas with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
Brenda Blethyn revealed the reason behind her departure from Vera after 14 years. The actress spoke about stepping down from playing DI Vera Stanhope ahead of the final episodes…
"He didn’t want to put on his persona when we went on dates, but he didn't want to appear to the public as his private self," Cher writes in 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One'
Wood Jr. appears on CNN's 'Have I Got News for You' comedy panel show, and was joined by his costars for a 'New Year's Eve Live' appearance on Dec. 31
The Duchess of Sussex is back on the popular platform years after logging off, and returned under a handle long suspected to belong to her
The British singer went hell for leather before the dawn of the new year - see more
The couple is parents to son Phoenix, 23 months, and daughter London, 13 months
The actress and husband Eli Kay-Oliphant are already parents to a daughter whom they welcomed in 2017
Rumor has it that Bruce Banner became "The Hulk" after seeing these photos.
In a video in which she also detailed a slew of traumatic experiences she says she has endured for years while working as an actress, Kate Beckinsale has alleged she was ordered to pose for a photoshoot a day after she suffered a miscarriage.
The star shared a slow-motion clip to Instagram paying homage to her 1998 music video in a plunging lime green ensemble