Oliver Dowden accuses Met of ‘disrespecting Jews’

Dowden: It is hard to think of any other minority that would be treated as disrespectfully as Jews seem to be - Yui Mok/PA

The Metropolitan Police has been “disrepecting” Jews, Oliver Dowden has suggested, after the force threatened to arrest an “openly Jewish” man during a pro-Palestinian protest.

His comments came following the incident at the rally in London, where a man wearing a kippah skullcap was warned his presence could inflame tensions and was asked to leave.

The Deputy Prime Minister told The Telegraph: “The police have a hugely difficult job and we should all acknowledge that - but it is hard to think of any other minority that would be treated as disrespectfully as Jews seem to be.

Jews deserve solidarity not indifference from London’s Mayor. He should be ensuring fundamental British values of decency, tolerance and respect are championed, cherished and protected in our capital city.”

It comes as Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, has said the Met’s behaviour was “completely wrong” and warned the situation for Jews in London is not “sustainable”.

Ms Coutinho said it is right that “action is taken” following the incident. She also failed to endorse Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, as he faces mounting demands from senior figures, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, to quit.

Asked if the Met chief should resign, she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I personally wouldn’t go that far because I haven’t had the conversations with him. I don’t understand yet what he’s going to say to the Home Secretary – those conversations need to take place.”

Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, failed to endorse Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner - Karl Black/Alamy

Speaking earlier to Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, on Sky News, she said it was up to Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, to decide what happens next. Sir Mark has been summoned to a meeting with Chris Philp, the Policing Minister. James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, has written to both the Met and the Mayor about the incident.

On the question of resignation of the Met chief, Ms Coutinho said: “I think what happened was completely wrong. It’s not right that one group of people in society should be told that they can’t go around their daily lives because it might be a provocation to someone else. That’s not how equality works in this country.

“So I do think they’ve got it wrong. I think it’s right that they’ve apologised and ultimately what happens next is a matter for the Labour London Mayor, who has the responsibility to hold the Met to account.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has also called for urgent talks with the Met Commissioner after “a series of high-profile errors”. In a statement, the organisation said: “The entirely avoidable mistakes have had a devastating effect on the previously high level of trust held by the UK’s Jewish community in the police.”

Ms Countinho stressed it was “really important” that people from all communities feel like they can trust in the police, adding: “I think when you’ve had a situation like this it’s right that action is taken because you can’t have a position where one group of people, one identity, the Jewish community, in this case, are being told they can’t go about their daily lives because that might be a provocation. That is not how policing is meant to work. That’s not how society can work.”

Gideon Falter, the Jewish man threatened with arrest, said last night: “The time has come for Sir Mark Rowley to go. He must resign or be removed by the Mayor of London and the Home Secretary.

“What happened to me was a disgrace. Imagine what it felt like to be told by police officers that being ‘quite openly Jewish’ would ‘antagonise’ people and so I must leave the area on pain of arrest.”

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, told Sir Trevor that she did not think Sir Mark should resign.

“I can understand the strength of feeling and as I say that footage was very concerning, and I can understand where Mr Falter is coming from,” she said. “But I don’t think that the resignation of the Met’s Commissioner is the way forward. I think the police should take all steps to maintain community confidence from all communities in the way that they go about their business on the streets of London and elsewhere.

“They have got to make sure they police the protests in line with the laws of our land, and enforce the laws of our land.”