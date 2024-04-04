Oliver Hudson Insists Comments About Childhood With Mum Goldie Hawn Were Taken 'Out Of Context'

Oliver Hudson Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Oliver Hudson has spoken out about the headlines surrounding his recent comments about growing up with his mum, Goldie Hawn.

During an episode of Sibling Revelry, the podcast he co-hosts with his sister Kate Hudson, Oliver shared last month: “My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough.

“She was my primary caregiver, and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times.”

While making sure to note that the Oscar winner was an “amazing mother”, he also recalled: “She would be working and away. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She’d be living her life!”

However, during the latest instalment of his podcast, Oliver insisted that many media outlets had taken his remarks “out of context”.

“I’m even afraid to talk about it, to explain this even more, because everything is taken so far out of context,” he admitted.

“If you listen to the whole thing, it’s more about sort of my child feelings in that moment, rather than me and how I feel about Mum as a parent.”

Insisting his more nuanced take had been “used for clickbait”, he stated: “The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything. So, it was just completely taken out of context.”

Clarifying what he meant while discussing his childhood “trauma”, the former Nashville actor concluded: “There was no trauma coming from my mother, the way she raised me, in any way whatsoever.

“You’re speaking from a five, six-year old perspective, that’s what I was doing. Without her, again, I’d be nothing.”

“I’m just gonna shut the fuck up from now on,” Oliver joked, before clarifying: “I’m not. I’m not really. I can’t help it.”

During the previous edition of his podcast, Oliver maintained he was speaking from his “own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there”, noting his mum was “far more” present in his life than his dad.

Goldie was married to Kate and Oliver’s father, Bill Hudson, from 1976 to 1982. Following their separation, the pair were raised by the Death Becomes Her star and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

Kate has spoken out on her estrangement from her biological father numerous times in the past, referring to it as a “41-year-old issue” that both she and her brother face.

“I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” she shared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2021.

“But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad,” Kate added. “And people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”

