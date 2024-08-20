Olivia and Ashley murders left 'community reeling' - PCC

Emily Spurrell said a documentary about the hunt for the killers of Ashley Dale and Olivia Pratt-Korbel was an "important watch" [Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner]

A fly-on-the-wall documentary showing how detectives solved the murders of Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Ashley Dale is an "important watch", Merseyside's police and crime commissioner said.

Emily Spurrell spoke ahead of the first episode of Merseyside Detectives: The Murders of Ashley and Olivia on Channel 4.

A film-crew had been embedded with Merseyside Police for about six months when three fatal shootings happened in six days.

In each case, detectives believe the victims had not been the intended targets of the gunmen.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was standing behind her mother when she was struck by a bullet fired through the front door of her house [Handout]

Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead in Dingle on 16 August, 2022; Miss Dale, 28, was killed in Old Swan on 21 August and Olivia died after being shot in Dovecot on 22 August.

Ms Spurrell said: "Their deaths caused unimaginable heartbreak and grief for three families, left their shocked communities reeling and appalled people across Merseyside and beyond."

Merseyside Detectives: The Murders of Ashley and Olivia follows the investigation teams as they hunt for the killers.

Ms Spurrell described the series as a "hard, emotional watch", but said it was also "important".

"It sends, a powerful message about the destruction and damage caused by guns in our communities and the harm inflicted by the contemptible minority who use them," she said.

“It is a reminder, that silence should never be an option."

Ashley Dale was killed when drug-dealer James Witham burst through her front door and fired a sub-machine gun [Handout]

Ms Spurrell added: "For all we have a part to play in protecting the lives of innocent people and preventing further tragedies and the information you provide is the lifeblood of the police’s work."

Following the murders, Merseyside Police launched operation EVOLVE, a project to make communities more resilient to serious and organised crime.

EVOLVE, which follows a policing model dubbed 'Clear, Hold, Build,' involves different agencies working together to help reduce crime and educate young people about the dangers of gang culture.

The force said there had been a 10% reduction in all crime in areas covered by the project in Liverpool and Knowsley.

Serious violent crime fell by 25%, while anti-social behaviour and public order offences decreased by 37%, according to the force.

In April, 2023, drug-dealer Thomas Cashman was jailed for life with a minimum of 42 years in prison for Olivia's murder.

In November last year four gang members, including gunman James Witham, received minimum terms ranging from 41 to 47 years in prison for Miss Dale's murder.

Mr Rimmer's case is still unsolved, although police have made a number of arrests.

