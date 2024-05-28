Olivia Attwood responds to new Love Island cast announcement

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has said that one of the reality show's new Islanders is "like a brother" to her.

Love Island's 2024 cast was officially announced yesterday (May 27) ahead of the ITV show's return to screens on June 3, introducing fans to the next batch of singletons hoping to find love in the Mallorcan villa.

One of the new contestants announced was semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint, who happened to be the best man at Olivia's wedding to husband Bradley Dack last year.

"Our Ronnie Vint is going into the villa!!!!" Olivia, who appeared on Love Island back in 2017, wrote on her Instagram Story following the cast announcement.

"Ron was best man at our wedding and he's literally like a brother to me - you guys are going to love him!! I know it," she added.

In his Q&A for the cast announcement, Ronnie named Olivia and Bradley when he was asked what his "claim to fame" is.

"Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life," he said. "I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me."

As for what type of partner he'll be looking for in the villa, Ronnie shared: "I want someone that's family oriented, caring and career minded. Lookswise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too."

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in June of last year, five years after Olivia said yes to Bradley's a proposal in Dubai back in 2019.

Footage from the big day was shown on Olivia's ITVBe show Olivia Marries Her Match, and Olivia later said that she's also keen to film herself giving birth for reality TV in the future.

Love Island starts on Monday, June 3 at 9pm on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

