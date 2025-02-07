Olivia Bowen pregnant with second child

'Love Island' stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed they are expecting their second child.

The couple confirmed the happy news in a video posted on Instagram which details the pregnancy so far with Olivia being shown holding up a positive pregnancy test and their two-year-old son Abel wearing a red jumper emblazoned with the words "Big Brother 2025".

The clip was shared with the caption: "A moment, a love. Baby no2 - we’re waiting for you."

In the footage, the couple are also shown celebrating their happy news over Christmas - with Olivia, Alex and Abel being seen wearing matching pyjamas, sitting around a Christmas tree and holding up a picture of a baby scan.

The news comes just weeks weeks after Olivia previously revealed the couple were trying for baby number two.

In an interview given before Christmas, Olivia told OK! magazine: "Me and Al really do want another child, but I guess it’s just when it happens …

"We are trying for one, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on why it’s not happening or when it will. But I would love another one and Alex would as well, but two is the limit! It’s mad enough with one."

The couple met during their stint on ITV dating show 'Love Island' back in 2016 and they married two years later in September 2018.

Their son Abel came along in June 2022.

Olivia previously admitted she didn't worry about her body changing during her pregnancy, but she felt differently after giving birth to her son struggled with body image issues as a new mum.

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast last year, Olivia explained: "I knew when I got pregnant that was something that I would just lose my s*** over after.

"I really ... I still struggle with it. But after I hated myself like beyond belief. Like really, really struggled with my body image. Pregnant - loved, loved, loved it.

"And then the minute, that minute Abel was born and I was looking at myself in a completely different light, which makes no sense.

"The fact that you can look at yourself when you're pregnant and absolutely love the way you look and think, 'Wow, I'm incredible. I'm carrying this baby'.

"But then after it was like I was comparing myself to other girls that were in the public eye, that had had kids around the same time as me.

"And I was looking at them thinking: 'Oh my God, you look amazing' and not thinking about myself and thinking: 'I need to bounce back'."