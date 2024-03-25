Olivia Colman Hits Out At Gender Pay Gap 'If I Was Oliver, I’d Be Earning A F Of A Lot More Than I Am'

Olivia Colman has spoken out against the gender pay disparity, saying she would get “paid more” if she was a man.The British Oscar-winning actress told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour programme: “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Coleman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am… I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference… do the maths.”Colman, known as the late Queen in The Crown and for The Favourite as the 18th century monarch Anne, also dismissed suggestions that male actors encourage cinemagoers to watch movies.She said: “Research suggests that they’ve (women have) always been big box office draws… don’t get me started on the pay disparity but male actors get paid more because they used to say they draw in the audiences and actually, that hasn’t been true for decades.