Olivia Colman 'an inspiration' for The Crown actor

Éloïse Richmond plays a screaming fan of a teenage Prince William in the latest series of The Crown

A budding actor who went to the same high school and theatre school as Olivia Colman said she wants to follow in her footsteps after landing a role in The Crown.

Éloïse Richmond, from Norwich, played a screaming fan of a teenage Prince William in the latest series of the Netflix drama.

It was her first scripted role since graduating from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the summer.

Ms Richmond described Colman – who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown – as an "absolute inspiration".

Colman played Queen Elizabeth II in series three and four of The Crown

"I hope that one day I'll meet her - I adore her," she said.

"The work that she does is so impressive, so if I could be anything like her I would feel very happy with myself."

Both Ms Richmond and Colman attended Norwich High School for Girls.

Ms Richmond, 23, said she was there in 2019 when Colman won an Oscar for playing Queen Anne in the film The Favourite.

She said she hoped her role in The Crown would lead to more acting work.

Ms Richmond said being on the set of The Crown was the "peak of her life"

The Crown is a fictional dramatization of Queen Elizabeth II's life, inspired by real events.

The latest series, which launched in November and covered the death of Princess Diana, split critics.

