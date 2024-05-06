Olivia Culpo Bonds with Future In-Laws at Miami Grand Prix in Exciting Pre-Wedding Festivities! (Exclusive)

The former Miss Universe tells PEOPLE her future mother-in-law is “so happy to have a daughter finally"

Olivia Culpo is enjoying time with her future in-laws!

On Friday, May 3, PEOPLE caught up with the former beauty queen, 31, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix to chat all about her new partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% premium non-alcoholic lager. During the conversation, she also talked about her upcoming wedding and the fun trip with family.

“Last year I went with my dad. He had the best time. This year my mother-in-law (Lisa McCaffrey) and my father-in-law (Ed McCaffrey) are coming to the Grand Prix,” Culpo told PEOPLE.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers

The model will tie the knot with Christian McCaffrey this year. She and the San Francisco 49ers running back, 27, first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, before getting engaged in April 2023.

“They literally just booked their flight yesterday,” she said of her beau’s parents.

“So yes, my mother-in-law and father-in-law are also going to the Miami Grand Prix. My mother-in-law told me yesterday that she was coming and she's on my flight and she's staying at my hotel, and I had no idea.”

Culpo, who recently celebrated her bridal shower in Colorado, tells PEOPLE that her mother-in-law is “so happy to have a daughter finally.”

“It's very, very cute,” she added.

The Swing Of Things actress had “such a sweet time” during the special occasion and fondly recalled her best bridal shower highlight.

Ethan Miller/Getty Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona

“I think the highlight was really seeing Christian's mom so happy, to be honest with you. For me, because these are all of her friends, a lot of whom wanted to feel a part of our wedding celebrations, and it was really special,” Culpo told PEOPLE.

“Also, something that's just funny is that my assistant, who I've had for four years, and his mom planned the whole thing. So it was just nice celebrating with people that you love. Truly, that's the most, I know it's a cheesy answer.”

Luckily for the model, the wedding planning has not been overwhelming thanks to her amazing support system.

“Everything is so exciting. There's nothing that I would even say is stressful,” Culpo confessed.

However, she admitted that the logistics of it all proved to be a bit tricky.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

“Figuring out what everyone's going to wear, figuring out where everyone's going to stay, making sure that everybody's happy. I feel like as a people pleaser, I want to make sure that everybody else is having the best time ever, but I know that everything will fall into place. I feel really good about it,” she said.

As for what she’s looking forward to the most in regard to her upcoming nuptials?

“I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend. I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy,” Culpo told PEOPLE of McCaffrey.

