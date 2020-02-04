Olivia Culpo Shares Photo with Lexi Altobelli, Who Lost Her Dad, Mom and Sister in Kobe Bryant Crash

Olivia Culpo is urging her fans and followers to help 16-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Altobelli, who lost her mother, father, and little sister in the helicopter crash last weekend that killed six others, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The 27-year-old former Miss USA shared a photo on Instagram with Lexi pointing people to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the Altobelli family.

“A week ago today Lexi’s entire life changed forever when her mom, dad, and little sister died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. Please see the link in my bio to help in any way,” Culpo wrote. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than half of its $500,000 goal.

“The funds collected are being used for funeral costs, Lexi’s future education, as well as other general living costs,” Culpo wrote. “No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a family who really needs it right now.”

RELATED: Helicopter Crash Victims John Altobelli, Wife and Daughter Were ‘First Family’ of Orange Coast College

“If you can’t donate, please hold Lexi and her brother and all of the other families involved in this tragedy in your heart ❤️🙏 I can’t imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way.”

Lexi commented on the post with two heart emojis.

John Altobelli was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, and he and his wife Keri and their children Alyssa, Lexi and J.J. were known as the “first family” of the school. J.J., 29, is currently a scout for the Boston Red Sox.

Altobelli family | GoFundMe More

John, 56, Keri, 46, and Alyssa, 13, all perished in the helicopter crash on January 26 that took nine lives. In addition to the three Altobellis, Kobe, and Gianna, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan also tragically died.

John’s team, the OCC Pirates, honored their fallen coach last Tuesday at their season opener against Southwestern Community College, just two days after his death — something that assistant coach Ron La Ruffa said is what John would have wanted.

Altobelli family | GoFundMe More

RELATED: Coach John Altobelli Honored Ahead of the Orange Coast College Pirates’ Baseball Season Opener

Story continues