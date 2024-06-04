Olivia Dean Is the Ultimate It-Girl in AMI

25-year-old British singer Olivia Dean was just announced as the newest face of AMI's Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. The rising songstress has gone from strength to strength since releasing her debut album Messy in 2023, performing at Glastonbury last year, Coachella this year and dropping a collaborative collection with adidas Originals back in April.

As the new star of AMI's campaign, captured by photographer Vitali Gelwich, Dean is pictured in a slew of sultry favorites from the new collection, including the silver AMI ribbed godet dress, belted skirt and the Voulez-Vous wallet strap. Showcasing her distinctive personality and cool-girl flair, the campaign features a mix of black-and-white portraits and saturated hues.

Take a look at Dean in action in AMI's SS24 campaign above and head to the brand's website for a closer look at the new season collection.

