Olivia Dunne Says She and Boyfriend Paul Skenes Are ‘Complete Opposites’: ‘Like Yin and Yang’ (Exclusive)

Dunne exclusively tells PEOPLE how she and her boyfriend Paul Skenes "make each other better"

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Livvy Dunne pose for a portrait during the 2024 Red Carpet Photo Shoot at Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas

Olivia Dunne is opening up about her relationship with MLB star Paul Skenes.

Dunne, 22, tells PEOPLE that she and the Pirates pitcher, 22, are "complete opposites" in many ways, but their differences make the relationship work. "I feel like we're like yin and yang," says the LSU star, who announced she's joining Jake Paul's brand W as a co-owner, equity shareholder and ambassador on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

"I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight," Dunne shares.

But Skenes, the All-Star rookie and LSU alum, "doesn't even have social media on his phone," says his girlfriend. "He doesn't like social media at all."

"We're just very opposite and I feel like it really works," says Dunne, who is currently in her fifth year at the university.

Skenes may not share her love of social media or the spotlight, but the athletes share plenty in common when it comes to their respective sports.

"I think that we play off of one another and make each other better," Dunne shares. "Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate," she adds, admitting, "Sometimes it's hard to find it within yourself to do things."

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Livvy Dunne looks on during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Related: Olivia Dunne Puts Boyfriend Paul Skenes Through Gymnastics Training: 'Not Very Aerodynamic'

"I feel like his work ethic is something I've never seen before. It's very cool to hear his advice for me, and I feel like that made me a better athlete last year."

Though Skenes shrugs off the spotlight, Dunne says she's been able to help him adjust to his rising fame. "He's now in the spotlight, which I've had for quite some time now, and hopefully I'm able to help him in ways like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dunne is a social media sensation — 8 million people follow her on TikTok and another 5.3 million keep up with the gymnast on Instagram. Her success caught Paul's eye when he was looking to expand W's ownership.

The popular athletes had been following each other on social media for years, but they first met in July at Michael Rubin's white party in the Hamptons.

Olivia Dunne/Instagram Olivia Dunne, Jake paul and Michael Rubin

"Livvy's not just a gymnast, she's creating content on top of that, and people look at that as an easy thing to do, but it's really a full-time job," Paul, 27, tells PEOPLE.

Related: Olivia Dunne Says Travis Kelce Offered Her and MLB Boyfriend Paul Skenes Tickets to Taylor Swift Concert: 'He's the Man'

Dunne has been a fan of Paul's for years. "I was a fan of Vine, actually," she clarifies, referring to the now-defunct video app where Paul got his start as a content creator.

Dunne says she was impressed by "how driven" Paul was during their first meeting at Rubin's party. "I admire Jake's authenticity to just being undeniably himself no matter what," she says of the boxer, who is currently prepping for his big fight against Mike Tyson on Nov. 15.

"Jake has always been undeniably himself. Even with his boxing career, I really admire it because there's a lot of people that obviously try to tear him down, but he tries to find the win in each day, which I think is awesome, and that's what the brand stands for."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.