Olivia Munn Counts Down to the New Year with Sweet Photos from Day Spent with Daughter Méi

Between grabbing a bite and tummy time, the mom and daughter finished off 2024 with quality time together

Olivia Munn finished off 2024 enjoying some quality time with her little girl.

The actress, 44, shared glimpses of sweet moments that capped off an eventful year for the family of four. In a video on her Instagram Story, Munn showed 3-month-old daughter Méi June enjoying some tummy time at home.

Dressed in a red onesie, the infant kicked her legs and attempted to pick up her head in the adorable video taken by her mom. In another photo later in the day, the two appeared out and about together.

"Going into the new year out to lunch with my baby girl. 🍜💕," she captioned the mother-daughter selfie.

Last week, Munn and husband John Mulaney, 42, shared scenes from their family's first Christmas as a family of four. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

"The house is a mess, and I think this is how we can determine that Christmas was a success," she laughed from behind the camera, in a video that showed off her untidy living room littered with opened gifts and wrapping paper.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Méi enjoys tummy time

Other photos included in the post showed Munn and Mulaney cuddling baby Méi in front of the brightly lit Christmas tree, another of Malcolm playing with one of his new toys and one of Méi snoozing peacefully.

"The house is a mess, Malcolm got safety glasses personally from the penguins of Madagascar and Méi is 100 days old today. All my Christmas wishes came true. 🎄🥹," Munn wrote in the caption.

The actress also shared a glimpse into her and Mulaney’s life so far with their daughter, whom they welcomed via surrogate in September, on Instagram earlier in December. She posted a video of herself and Méi cuddling by a fireplace, along with photos of several family moments ahead of the holidays.

In one clip, the mom of two asks the 3-month-old if she can say “hello” before picking her up and marveling at her cuteness. "You’re so cute. You’re so chunky and cute,” she could be seen telling her daughter before giving her several smooches.

