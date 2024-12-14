Olivia Munn Marks 3 Months with Daughter Méi — and Shares Sweet Family Moments with John Mulaney and Son Malcolm

The actress and the comedian welcomed their daughter in September

Olivia Munn is soaking up every moment with her daughter Méi June!

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the actress, 44, celebrated her first three months with Méi, whom she and husband John Mulaney welcomed via surrogate in September. To mark the milestone, Munn shared a sweet tribute filled with adorable — and hilarious — family moments.

The post — which is captioned, “The past three months 🥰” — kicks off with a video of Munn and Méi cuddling by a fireplace.

In the clip, the mom of two asks the 3-month-old if she can say “hello” before picking her up and marveling at her cuteness.

"You’re so cute. You’re so chunky and cute,” she tells her daughter before giving her several smooches.

Another video in the tribute shows Méi’s older brother, Munn and Mulaney’s son Malcolm Hiệp, sharing a special — and silly — moment with his little sister. “Is she coughing?” Malcolm, 3, asks in the clip as Munn says she’s just “making little sounds.”

The toddler then pats Méi's stomach gently, inspiring an “aw” from Munn, before posing another (slightly more hilarious) question: “Does she have feet?”

Malcolm also shared some other sweet bonding moments with his little sister, cuddling with her in a chair in one photo and tending to her in another.

Elsewhere in the post, Méi wears cozy winter gear and cozies up to dad Mulaney, 42, as he carries her in a baby carrier.

Munn also included a shot of herself holding Méi and standing with Malcolm by the family’s Christmas tree and an adorable photo of herself and Mulaney looking at each other during a night out.

Munn posts frequent motherhood updates on social media, and both she and Mulaney have shared sweet tidbits about their life as parents throughout the past three years.

When Méi was first born, the couple announced the happy news on Instagram — and revealed the meaning behind her name. "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," she wrote in part at the time. "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜."

While celebrating Méi’s first three months, Munn made a humble request on behalf of the little one, writing on her Instagram Stories, “I need a plum emoji please.”

She also reposted Mulaney’s own post about their daughter’s latest milestone, a photo of the 3-month-old with actor Richard Kind.

“Happy three month birthday my little plum. I got you Richard Kind as a gift,” the comedian captioned the post, as Munn jokingly added, “One of these two people is on Broadway right now with John.”



