Olivia Munn Shows Off Her Adorable DIY Omakase Halloween Costume with Baby Daughter Méi

Olivia Munn's baby girl couldn't be cuter on her first Halloween.



On Oct. 31, the actress, 44, shared an Instagram Reel showing her and her baby daughter Méi's costumes. In the adorable video, Munn is an Omakase chef, while Méi, whom she welcomed on Sept. 22 with husband John Mulaney, wears salmon, tuna and egg-colored onesies to act as a piece of sushi.

The proud mom rests her newborn on top of a "rice" pillow and wraps her in a "seaweed" blanket.

"This is such an easy way to make beautiful sushi at home," a voice says in the background of the video.

"Omakase for Halloween 🍣 🎃 ," she captioned the Reel, adding "Happy Halloween!!" over a snap of the costume posted to her Instagram Stories.

Munn and Mulaney are also parents to son Malcolm, 2.

The newly-minted mom of two recently shared an adorable video of Méi, who began the clip by sitting upright on a couch, wearing a white knit onesie.

As the video went on, Méi began falling over, tilting to the side as she approached the couch cushion. "The slowest fall ever recorded," Munn wrote across the video. "My girl," Mulaney wrote in the comments.

Earlier this month, Munn opened up about the challenges she has been experiencing as she's transitioned to being a mom of two. In several posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Munn joked that a photo of herself staring blankly into the camera was "proof" that she had "made it through last night" with both kids.

"Having a toddler and a newborn at the same time is not for the faint of heart," she added in the caption of the selfie, which featured her posing with her chin in her hand as she wore a casual pink sweater and glasses.

In another post, Munn showed some of her recent Google search results for the question: "Why do newborns always stay awake?"

The Google results stated that "newborns often stay awake at night because they don't have established sleep-wake rhythms" and they "don't understand the different between day and night."

"Hope everyone's having a great night," Munn joked dryly in the caption of the screenshot.

