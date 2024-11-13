Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm, 3, Hilariously Mistakes Mom for Florence Pugh on Magazine Cover: 'I Know This Is Mommy'

The actress and husband John Mulaney share son Malcolm, 3, and daughter Méi, whom they welcomed in September

Olivia Munn/Instagram; Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Olivia Munn with son Malcolm (L), Florence Pugh (R)

Olivia Munn has a new look-alike, according to her son.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the actress, 44, shared on Instagram that she was "incredibly honored" to join TIME for their 2024 Inspiring Women Special Edition. Her post also included a funny video of herself showing a copy of the magazine to her 3-year-old son Malcolm, who accidentally confuses his mom for another celebrity.

The star-studded cover features Munn and 10 other incredible women, and in the clip, Malcolm hilariously points to actress Florence Pugh and says, "I know this is mommy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and son Malcolm look at a TIME cover.

Related: Olivia Munn Reveals She 'Barely Knew' John Mulaney When She Became Pregnant with Their First Baby

"This is mommy?" the confused mom of two asks her son in response.

"This is mommy. Right there," the toddler insists with his finger on Pugh's image. "Why did you call this mommy?" Malcolm asks, referring to the photo of his actual mom.

Munn couldn't help but give in to her little one. "Well, I thought that was mommy but you're right. This is mommy," she says, pretending that she's Pugh.

"I often get confused for Florence Pugh," she also teased on her Instagram Story



The Midsommar star shares Malcolm and daughter Méi, 8 weeks, with her husband John Mulaney.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

In a series of sweet Instagram Stories posts shared on Friday, Nov. 8, the Newsroom actress posted clips of herself feeding and burping Méi. In the first video, Munn asked the newborn if "we should take videos of ourselves."

She added in text on the screen that Mulaney was "running after" Malcolm all day, joking that she had to take videos without his help.

"Me and my girl," she said as she fed Méi her bottle. In another clip, Munn wiped Méi's mouth and adjusted her green-striped outfit before burping her. "You're so cute, you're so little," she told her daughter, whom she also called "a squishy squishy baby" in text over the clip.