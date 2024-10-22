Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine ‘part ways’ over RFK Jr. relationship

NEW YORK — Reporter Olivia Nuzzi and New York Magazine “agreed ... to part ways” following the revelation of Nuzzi’s undisclosed relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the magazine announced Monday.

The magazine said the decision was reached following an independent review by the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine of Nuzzi’s 2024 election coverage that found “no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias.”

Nuzzi, the publication’s Washington correspondent for 8 years, was put on leave in September after telling her superiors she had “engaged in a personal relationship” with someone relevant to the 2024 presidential campaign for several months.

The mystery person was quickly identified as 70-year-old RFK Jr., the subject of a 2023 profile written by the 31-year-old Nuzzi for the magazine, and one-time long-shot candidate for president. Status, a media industry newsletter, broke the initial story of the relationship.

“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” a company spokesperson said last month.

The affair has reportedly caused a rift between Kennedy and wife Cheryl Hines, with additional details becoming public through court documents related to a legal dispute between Nuzzi and her former fiancé Ryan Lizza.

“We wish her the best,” the magazine said in a statement.

