Olivia Rodrigo and Boyfriend Louis Partridge Kiss and Hold Hands During N.Y.C. Stroll: Photos

The "Vampire" singer and 'Enola Holmes 2' actor packed on the PDA during a rare sighting in New York City on Wednesday

TheImageDirect.com Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo out in New York City on July 17, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge can’t get enough of each other.

The “Vampire” singer and Enola Holmes 2 actor, both 21, were photographed packing on the PDA during a cute stroll through New York City on Wednesday, July 17, as they made their way to a dinner date.

In one photo, Rodrigo, wearing a strappy black crop top, dark wash jeans, ballet flats and a Yankees fitted cap, held onto boyfriend Partridge’s upper arm while they casually walked the streets and held hands.

Another captured the actor, who sported a plain white tee, brown jeans and a pair of black Converse sneakers, and his pop star girlfriend locking lips with their arms wrapped around each other’s waists.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Enjoy a Romantic Day Trip in Upstate New York (Exclusive)

TheImageDirect.com Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge share a kiss in New York City on July 17, 2024

Related: Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s Relationship Timeline

Rodrigo and Partridge were previously spotted on a rare dinner date in Los Angeles in April shortly after the former’s surprise appearance at Coachella alongside headliners No Doubt. The low-key couple stepped out in matching checkered outfits as they were photographed leaving a restaurant.

The pair’s latest public appearance comes a little over six months since they confirmed their romance with another PDA-filled outing in N.Y.C. In December, the musician and actor were seen sharing a kiss while they made a pit stop at a nearby gas station.

TheImageDirect.com Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo strolling through New York City on July 17, 2024

Relationship rumors surrounding Rodrigo and Partridge began just two months prior when the two were spotted hanging out in London together. Fans quickly began to speculate about a blossoming romance, per photos shared online that showed the pair cozied up to one another.

Since going public, the latter has shown nothing but support for Rodrigo’s career amid her sophomore album era. A week before their N.Y.C. makeout sighting, Partridge attended Rodrigo’s Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, where he danced and sang with her close friends Conan Gray and Madison Hu. The next day, he supported the “So American” singer again as she performed on Saturday Night Live.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'So American' for the First Time with Sweet Lyric Change amid Louis Partridge Romance

In the months since, Partridge has attended more of Rodrigo’s performances, including the opening show of her Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, Calif., in March.

Although the couple has been rather quiet about their bubbling romance recently, the English actor briefly spoke about it to British Vogue. “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye,” he told the publication in March. “There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.