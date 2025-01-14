Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Tyler, the Creator to headline Governor's Ball: How to get tickets

“That Guy” is one of the headliners of the upcoming Governor's Ball music festival.

Tyler, the Creator, who dropped a Kendrick Lamar freestyle called “That Guy” on Christmas Day will top the bill along with Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier. The music festival is scheduled for June 6-8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York

Ticket prices start at $139 for a single day general admission. A Citi Presale was underway on the morning of Jan. 14, via Ticketmaster and governorsballmusicfestival.com.

A SMS Presale, taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, is where fans can purchase tickets before prices rise, according to organizers. Sign up at govball.attn.tv/p/Yd2/presale for a presale passcode. Ticket prices will increase at 11 a.m. Thursday when the public on-sale begins. Ticket prices are all-inclusive, with no fees on top.

Tyler, The Creator performs April 16, 2023, during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

This year the fest will offer “Pit Viewing” options for $1,299. The ticket offers the same amenities as VIP, but includes an exclusive viewing area at all three stages just in front of VIP viewing. Additional ticket options include GA+, VIP and Cabanas for both one and three days.

Layaway plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $25 down. Queens residents are eligible for a 15 percent discount on tickets.

Here's a selection of performers each day:

June 6: Tyler, the creator, Benson Boone, Mk.gee, T-Pain, Tyla, Role Model, the Backseat Lovers and JPegMafia

June 7: Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Conan Gray, Young Miko, Wallows, Marina, Mariah the Scientist, Car Seat Headrest, Artemas and Wave to Earth

June 8: Hozier, Mt. Joy, Clairo, Raye, Royel Otis, the Japanese House, Amaarae, Key Glock, Berlioz and Montell Fish

Acts will also take the stage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, on the festival’s kickoff.

The festival will feature “some of the city’s local gourmet food offerings, including fan favorites from around Queens, plus a beverage program suitable for beating the New York summer heat,” according to organizers.

