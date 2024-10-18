Olivia Rodrigo Mistakenly Asks Siblings to Kiss Each Other at Australia Concert: 'Never Mind, Scrap That!'

"Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card," wrote TikTok user Tom Santo following the hilarious exchange

Kissing your sibling is a bad idea, right? (Yes.)

During Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 17, two attendees were filmed and displayed on a big screen in the arena, and the Grammy winner asked them to kiss each other — before finding out they're brother and sister.

"You guys are so cute," Rodrigo, 21, told the concertgoers, per footage on TikTok. "Hey, I have a really cute fun thing to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Guts Cam?"

The audience cheered, but the two individuals appeared to nervously laugh and shoot down the question, as one pointed to the other and said, "She's my sister!"

Rodrigo, taken aback, exclaimed, "She’s your sister? Oh s---! Oh s---! Never mind, never mind, scrap that. Oh God, that hasn’t happened before."

Tom Santo, the brother in question, posted a video of the moment to TikTok alongside the text, "Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card."

"Sorry to disappoint you @Olivia Rodrigo but that would be my sister," he wrote in the caption.

The "Vampire" performer left a comment on the video, writing, "I AM SO SORRY."

Rodrigo wraps the Oceania leg of her Guts World Tour with two more shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Oct. 21 and 22. Then, she'll head to Latin America for a series of shows throughout March, before concluding the tour with two stops at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on June 30 and July 1.

Lately, the tour has been quite eventful. At her Oct. 14 show in Melbourne, Australia, the star appeared to rip out a chunk of her hair in a video captured by a concertgoer and shared to TikTok.

In the clip, Rodrigo spins in circles while holding the microphone up to her mouth. As she lowers the mic and begins to whip her head around, a piece of her hair can be seen being pulled out and held in her hand.

The motion doesn't appear to bother the star, which suggests that it was a hair extension and not Rodrigo's actual hair. "I hope that was a hair extension that she ripped out... " the TikTok user wrote over the video.



Elsewhere during the same concert, Rodrigo fell through a hole in the stage, and the crowd gasped and screamed in unison, per fan-captured videos posted on X and TikTok.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I'm OK,” Rodrigo said, laughing off the accident while lifting herself back onto the stage. "Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage."



