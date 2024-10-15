Olivia Rodrigo reassures fans she's 'ok' after brutal fall through stage during Melbourne concert

Olivia Rodrigo has reassured fans that she’s “ok” after falling through a hole in the stage during her live performance in Melbourne, Australia on Monday (October 14).

While side-stepping across the stage and looking out into the audience, the singer, 21, stepped into what appears to be an open stage door, disappearing from view.

The fall was met with shocked screams from fans as star went out of sight, as seen in videos of the moment shot from various angles.

Rodrigo herself has reposted a compilation of the fall on her TikTok account, reassuring fans in the comments that she’s fine.

“I am ok hahaha,” she wrote on the video-sharing platform, adding a red heart enoji.

Fans in the comments section wished the singer well, as well as joking with lines from her songs, like: “Always one step forward and three steps down” and “That was a bad idea, right?”

After her fall, Rodrigo popped back up again on stage quickly, laughing and saying: "Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK. Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage - that's alright. OK, where was I?"

She then went on with the rest of her performance, the fourth and final night of her stint in Melbourne on the Australian leg of her GUTS world tour.

The hiccup comes after Rodrigo has been going from strength to strength, welcoming the biggest crowd of her career – 50,000 people – in Manila, Philippines ahead of a well-earned break from the GUTS tour until March next year.

Rodrigo will return to the UK in June 2025, for rescheduled gigs at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena, after a string of issues plagued the newly-opened venue.

Those who haven’t had the chance to see her live will soon able to watch the GUTs tour on Netflix, as confirmed recently.