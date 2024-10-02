Olivia Rodrigo to Release “GUTS ”Concert Special on Netflix

The concert film will arrive on the platform Oct. 29

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Olivia Rodrigo at the 'Guts' World Tour in February 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo fans are going to be a lot "happier" now!

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the pop megastar, 21, announced a concert special surrounding her recent GUTS World Tour.

The film, directed by James Merryman, will premiere on Netflix Oct. 29.



“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” said Rodrigo in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Olivia Rodrigo on her 'GUTS' World Tour in April 2024

In a press release, the logline for the special said: "Get ready to scream, cry, dance, and sing your heart out with multi-Platinum, 3x GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo. From the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, she’ll sing songs from her latest album, GUTS, and her debut album, SOUR. In this exhilarating concert special, get a look at Olivia on her GUTS World Tour and experience her powerful performances about heartbreak and betrayal."

The "good 4 u" artist kicked off the GUTS World Tour — a massive, sold-out 95-date arena run across North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia, and Australia — on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif. Since the tour launched, Rodrigo has played renowned venues such as Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Paris’ Accor Arena, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.



Netflix Olivia Rodrgio 'GUTS' World Tour on Netflix

Rodrigo released GUTS, the follow-up to her 2021 debut, in September 2023, which saw her reunite with her frequent collaborator, producer Dan Nigro. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a total of six Grammy nominations.

In March, she announced a deluxe version of her latest album called GUTS (spilled), confirming there would be five new songs for fans to enjoy.

Rodrigo confirmed the tracklist on her Instagram Stories by sharing an image listing the 12 original tracks in a black, typewriter-like font and the new songs — "Obsessed," "Girl I've Always Been," "Scared of My Guitar," "Stranger" and "So American" — seemingly handwritten in red.



