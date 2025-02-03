Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter Hugged It Out at the 2025 Grammys 4 Years After 'Drivers License' Drama

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter had a short and sweet interaction at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The "good 4 u" singer and "Espresso" hitmaker were seen in a fan video shared on X embracing at one point during the awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2. "SABRINA AND OLIVIA HUGGED," the caption of the video read.

Fans online were quick to notice the hug between the singers. "Not even exaggerating when I say this is the greatest peace treaty in history," one user wrote. "A hug that says everything! So proud of both of them 🙌," a second fan wrote.

"this just healed a generation btw," a third added.



Sonja Flemming/CBS Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025

Carpenter, 25, and Rodrigo, 21, had reportedly been involved in a love triangle with Joshua Bassett dating back to their Disney Channel days.

Bassett, 24, and Rodrigo began dating in 2019 when they both appeared on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. During their relationship, however, Carpenter and Bassett were spotted out together and even coordinated Halloween costumes in 2020.

Months later in January 2021, Rodrigo released "drivers license" and fans were convinced Bassett left Rodrigo for Carpenter.

Upon its release, many fans speculated that Rodrigo's song "drivers license" was about Carpenter after she mentioned an older "blonde girl" in the lyrics. "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."



Bassett then released the song "Lie Lie Lie" the same month, which some fans believed to be a breakup song pegged to his relationship with Rodrigo. Not long after, Carpenter dropped "Skin," which seemingly responded to Rodrigo with the line "don't drive yourself insane."



In 2021, Rodrigo shared that she wrote "drivers license" "literally crying in my living room," further fueling speculation of a breakup song involving Carpenter.

"I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car,' " she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way," she added. "But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."



Both Carpenter and Rodrigo had denied that their respective songs were about anyone.

Sonja Flemming/CBS Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025

At the 2025 Grammys, Rodrigo introduced Chappell Roan for her performance of "Pink Pony Club."

Carpenter won the best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance at this year's ceremony for Short n' Sweet and "Espresso," respectively. She had been nominated for six Grammys total.

