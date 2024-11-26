Glastonbury 2025 rumoured lineup: Olivia Rodrigo, Cher, Sam Fender

American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury Festival next year - Christopher Polk/Billboard

Glastonbury rumours are flying about like Day-Glo confetti at a Coldplay concert. With eight months to go until thousands of revellers descend on Worthy Farm, speculation is growing that some of pop’s biggest stars are in the frame for the festival, which takes place between June 25-29 next year. Rod Stewart has now been confirmed for the Legends slot, but here are the other artists said to be in contention.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in under forty minutes - Matt Cardy/Getty Images Europe

Headliners

Olivia Rodrigo

She’s got her driver’s license – now every tweenager’s favourite pop-rock megastar looks odds-on to earn her Glastonbury wings, too. Rodrigo is already confirmed as being in the neighbourhood – she plays Dublin on Tuesday, June 24, then BST Hyde Park on Friday, 27th – followed by her three postponed Manchester Co-Op Live shows from June 30 to July 1.

But even if she was not in the vicinity, there is a sense that Rodrigo’s time has come. She is now arguably one of the biggest forces in music this side of Taylor Swift. Two years ago, Billie Eilish appeared to confirm that Glastonbury is now a must-play for pop stars on the up when she headlined the Pyramid Stage. Rodrigo has had an even more vertiginous rise – headlining Glastonbury has to be a good idea, right?

Sam Fender

Sam Fender - Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

North Shields’s answer to Bruce Springsteen is already set to have a blockbuster 2025 with a third album, People Watching, arriving in February. He put in a blistering performance in 2022, debuting in a late evening slot on the Pyramid Stage, where his yearning anthems made perfect sense. Fender’s music feels custom-crafted for emotional moments in wide-open spaces – and he has already sold out his local St James’ Park in Newcastle. Glastonbury is a natural fit.

The 1975

Matty Healy of The 1975 - Simone Joyner/Getty Images Europe

Matty Healy was everywhere across the past 18 months, largely because of his brief rumoured romance with Taylor Swift, which generated endless newspaper headlines and some of the most biting moments on Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department. The 1975 have played Glastonbury on three occasions – but have stepped up a level since their last performance, on the Other Stage in 2016. They’re keen to headline – so it could be on the cards.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wouldn’t it be lovely if the soul legend were to rock Glastonbury? Speculation is rife that he will be unveiled as Saturday night headliner – an honour reflecting his standing as a pioneer of funk and R&B. He’s far too big a name to be boxed into the Sunday legend’s slot (filled by Shania Twain in 2024) and will know all about the challenge posed by Glastonbury, having played in 2010.

Eminem

Eminem - Kevin C Cox/Getty Images North America

The rapper born Marshall Mathers has previously played at Reading and Leeds festivals, but Glastonbury remains unconquered territory. He certainly has the wattage to rock the Pyramid, and unlike other artists of his generation, his drawing power is equally strong among younger and older audiences. He’s the complete Glasto package.

Rihanna

Rihanna - Getty Images North America

RiRi fans have had an eight-year-plus wait since her last album, Anti, but they could be in for a bumper 2025 with the singer rumoured to be readying new material and being a Glastonbury shoo-in. The last time she crossed the Atlantic to play to huge crowds was in 2016, when she broke down in tears at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. She’s never played Glastonbury – so it could prove no less emotional.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America

Swift almost certainly won’t be playing Glastonbury and is expected to take time out from touring in 2025 after her mammoth Eras jaunts around the globe. However, if she were to perform there in 2025, there would be a beautiful sense of coming full circle, as she was announced as headlining in 2020 before Covid put paid to that.