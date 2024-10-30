Olivia Rodrigo Says She Was Interrogated By Cops At The U.S. Border: ‘So Scared’

Olivia Rodrigo says she had a scary encounter with law enforcement at the border when returning to the U.S. from Canada during her Guts World Tour.

Chatting to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the singer-songwriter said she was intercepted at border control after handing over her passport to be checked.

“They knock on the door, and they’re like, ‘We need Olivia.’ And I’m like, I just played a few shows, maybe, like, their daughter wants an autograph,” she said.

“And I come out. It’s 3 a.m., and I’m delirious, and they take me to a room, and it’s an interrogation room, and there’s like a big cop with like a gun. And he’s like, ‘Have you ever been arrested?’ I’m like, ‘No, I haven’t been arrested,’” Rodrigo continued.

“He’s like, ‘Are you sure?’” she went on, adding that she was told she could “go to jail for lying to a federal officer.”

The singer explained, “I’m freaking out. I’m like, I’m not going to be let into America. Like, I’m so scared. I’m, like, having a panic attack. After 30 minutes of interrogation, he looks at me, he goes, ‘What’s your name?’”

After spelling her surname for the officer, he told her, “‘Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you, that’s your same age, that’s been arrested multiple times, and her name’s Olivia Rodriguez,’” she said.

“I was pissed,” she added.

The “Vampire” singer has been touring since February, with 95 shows across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia. Her Canada shows in Montreal and Toronto were in March. A Netflix special about the tour premiered this week.

Watch her “Tonight Show” interview below.

