Olivia Rodrigo's $27 'Guts' Philippine concert sparks excitement, scalping concerns

Homecoming queen: Rodrigo, who has Filipino roots through her grandfather and great-grandfather, has previously expressed her desire to perform in the Philippines. Fans of the 21-year-old artist lauded the affordable tickets and charitable cause online, with many noting the rare opportunity for Filipinos to see a global superstar perform live. Some fans have taken to social media to urge international fans to refrain from buying tickets, emphasizing the concert's significance as a “homecoming” show for Rodrigo and her Filipino fans. Part of the “Guts World Tour,” the Philippine stop marks one of many across Asia, including shows in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore, before heading to Australia later in October.