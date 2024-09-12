Olivia Rodrigo's $27 'Guts' Philippine concert sparks excitement, scalping concerns
[Source]
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform her first-ever concert in the Philippines on Oct. 5 at the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Announced on Wednesday, the “Silver Star Show” has generated excitement due to its remarkably affordable ticket price of 1,500 Philippine pesos ($27), with all net proceeds going to Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good organization.
MANILA!!!⭐️i’m soooo excited to visit the Philippines for the 1st time for a very special Silver Star Show on the GUTS world tour on October 5th, presented by @AmericanExpress. https://t.co/FGllYiR0LN pic.twitter.com/QyczIIAOdI
— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 10, 2024
Trending on NextShark: Ang Lee honored with prestigious Praemium Imperiale award
Homecoming queen: Rodrigo, who has Filipino roots through her grandfather and great-grandfather, has previously expressed her desire to perform in the Philippines. Fans of the 21-year-old artist lauded the affordable tickets and charitable cause online, with many noting the rare opportunity for Filipinos to see a global superstar perform live. Some fans have taken to social media to urge international fans to refrain from buying tickets, emphasizing the concert's significance as a “homecoming” show for Rodrigo and her Filipino fans. Part of the “Guts World Tour,” the Philippine stop marks one of many across Asia, including shows in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore, before heading to Australia later in October.
Scalping concerns: Online ticket sales for the show begin on Sept. 14, with a limit of four tickets per purchase and randomized seat assignments to ensure fairness. While the potential for scalping remains a concern for some fans, some have pointed out that the "Silver Star" tickets require a valid ID for both redemption and venue entry to discourage reselling.
Download the NextShark App:
Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!