Ollie Gordon Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Latest Stories
- People
2 Missing Ga. Firefighters Who'd Been High School Sweethearts Are Found Dead Days After Woman Keyed Man's Car
The two firefighters had dated for about seven years before breaking up, according to Kuhbander's parents
- The Canadian Press
Trump seeks to set aside New York hush money verdict hours after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
- Miami Herald
Palm Beach prosecutor painted Epstein victims as prostitutes, grand jury records show
The records were under seal for 16 years. Now they’re public.
- The Canadian Press
Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
- Hello!
Princess Anne shares deep sadness in first public message since leaving hospital
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
- People
Colo. Man Killed Wife and Daughter with Ax, Then Called 911 and Told Police He Didn't Regret It
Reginald Maclaren was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder
- The Canadian Press
Video shows NY officer fatally shooting 13-year-old on ground. Police say he pointed a replica gun
NEW YORK (AP) — Video released late Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them.
- CBC
Man charged in alleged $7.8M Ponzi scheme drowns in B.C. before Edmonton fraud trial
A man accused of operating an alleged Ponzi scheme has drowned in a B.C. river, seven months before his criminal fraud trial was set to start in Edmonton.Curtis Quigley, 56, and his former common-law spouse Kathleen Treadgold, were jointly charged last summer with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) alleged that the $7.8-million scheme was ongoing for 12 years, with hundreds of victims in Alberta, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.The allegations against Quigley and Tread
- The Canadian Press
Florida prosecutors knew Epstein raped teenage girls 2 years before cutting deal, transcript shows
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors knew the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal that has long been criticized as too lenient and a missed opportunity to imprison him a decade earlier, according to transcripts released Monday.
- The Canadian Press
2 men were arrested on public road within Oprah's Hawaii ranch. They're suspected of illegal hunting
KULA, Hawaii (AP) — Two men arrested last month on a public road within Oprah Winfrey 's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui are suspected of illegal night hunting, state officials said Monday.
- CNN
Uvalde shooting indictments: What to know about the charges against two former school police officers and what comes next
More than two years after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, a grand jury indicted on Thursday two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting.
- People
Neighbor Arrested Months After Dog Kills 2-Year-Old Ala. Boy
Mark Alan Partain was killed by the dog in March. The dog had attacked someone else months before
- The Canadian Press
The Karen Read murder case ends in a mistrial. Prosecutors say they will try again
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the polarizing and much-watched case of Karen Read, a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.
- The Canadian Press
NHL teams splash cash on first day of free agency: 'A lot of money spent'
The Atlantic Division got down to business ahead of NHL free agency.
- The Canadian Press
Jets lose four players, including defenceman Dillon, as free agency opens
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
- People
Son of Former NFL Player Missing After 'Domestic Battery Allegations' at His Home: Police
Bryson Muir, 14, has been missing since Sunday, June 16
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 NHL free agent rankings: Top 25 players to watch when free agency opens
The NHL salary cap is going up, but the unrestricted free agent pool is also big this offseason. Here are 25 players to watch.
- PA Media: UK News
Former headteacher jailed for 17 years for sexual abuse of girls
Neil Foden, 66, was convicted in May.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Parents now have up to 30 days to surrender their baby under new state law
Nearly 200 Florida laws are set to take effect today and some of them could have big impacts on you. Governor Ron Desantis signed bills impacting parents, property owners, employment and health care.
- The Canadian Press
Leafs re-sign Max Domi, Timothy Liljegren to new deals
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract on Sunday.