Olympian Ilona Maher Reveals That Viral Giant Croissant Was ‘a Little Dry’ | Video

USA Rugby player Ilona Maher was one of the many Olympians that went viral on social media this year, thanks in large part to the many TikToks she made while in Paris. One such video showed her celebrating her medal win with a massive croissant — but as it turns out, the pastry was “a little dry.”

Maher stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night to celebrate Team USA’s first-ever medal win — as well as her birthday — and noted that the medal is pretty heavy, but worth it.

After confirming the medal’s heft for himself, Meyers brought up Maher’s TikTok showing her medal celebration, in which she ate a croissant that was quite literally bigger than her own head.

“I didn’t notice it was larger, it seemed normal-sized to me,” Maher joked. “But it was just a croissant! They took me on this shoot and they were like ‘You’re gonna love it. We got this big croissant you’re gonna eat.'”

According to Maher people were “obsessed” with the massive pastries, and she noted that it was indeed “pretty good” — but also “a little dry, for sure.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Maher explained how exactly NFL star Jason Kelce came into possession of a shirt with her face all over it. Apparently, the shirt was made by her family, and Maher’s mom gave Kelce her own.

The football star also ended up wearing that shirt to a few gymnastics events, which Maher didn’t mind at all.

“I’m like hey, thank you so much for spreading the good word sir,” she said with a laugh.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

