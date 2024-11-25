Olympian Laura Kenny to guest edit Radio 4's Today

Dame Laura Kenny will guest edit Radio 4's Today programme over Christmas, the BBC has announced.

The British cyclist is one of six names who will editorially shape episodes of the news programme over the festive period.

Author Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the current children's laureate, former chancellor Sir Sajid Javid, and TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin will also take the reins.

This year's line-up is completed by adventurer and presenter Dwayne Fields, and neuroscientist and vice chancellor of the University of Oxford, Irene Tracey.

Public figures guest editing during Christmas and New Year is something the Radio 4 programme has done annually for more than two decades.

Previous guest editors have included Angelina Jolie, Stephen Hawking, Bono, Margaret Atwood, David Hockney, Raheem Sterling, Greta Thunberg, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Oliver and Ellie Goulding.

Sir Sajid Javid is a former chancellor and home secretary, but stood down as an MP last year [Reuters]

Frank Cottrell-Boyce's programme, broadcast on Christmas Eve, will look at the role reading can play in shaping children’s lives and find out at what happens to a child’s brain when they are read to.

Boxing Day will see Dwayne Fields edit a programme with items on homelessness and the value to communities of volunteering.

Sir Sajid Javid's programme on 27 December will include items on the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as the BBC children's programme Grange Hill.

Professor Irene Tracey's programme on 28 December will see her explore developments in chronic pain relief, as well as the role that universities play in society.

The quality of children's television, including an examination of the move from public service broadcasters to unregulated online platforms, will be among the topics explored on 30 December by Baroness Floella Benjamin.

And Dame Laura Kenny's New Year's Eve episode will see the UK's most decorated female Olympian explore the impact elite sport has on women's bodies, including a look at the issue of fertility, as well as the provision of PE in schools.

Today's editor Owenna Griffiths said: "Every year I look forward to the fresh ideas, hidden stories and unexpected perspectives the guest editors bring to Today.

"This year is no exception with an outstanding line-up that promises to bring great warmth and light to the festive season. I'm very grateful to all of them for giving up their time to edit Today."